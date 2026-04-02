Natty-Starrer TN 2026'S Teaser Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The makers of director Umapathi Ramaiah's upcoming film 'TN 2026', featuring actor Natty in the lead, on Thursday released an entertaining teaser of the political satire, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Kannan Ravi Groups, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Indha Varusham Nammadhaan (This year belongs to us!) #TN2026 teaser is out now. Yaar Manadhaiyum Pun Paduthuvadharku Alla (Not meant to hurt the feelings of anyone!) #ThangaNatchathiram #TN2026FromApril10. Produced by #KannanRavi @KRGOffl. Co-produced by #DeepakRavi. A @umapathyramaiah film. A @DarbukaSiva musical."

The film's teaser opens with an announcement that popular star Thanga Natchathiram Kulkanth Kumar (played by Natty), who is considered to be the number one star at the Tamil box office, has converted his fan club into a people's welfare association.

While the actor's move to enter politics thrills his fans, it displeases rival parties and politicians, with one politician (played by Redin Kingsley) asking in a rally, "Hey actor, this is Tamil Nadu. You can wish to live. That's okay. But you intend to rule. Is that not wrong?"

The teaser shows Golden Star Kulkanth Kumar's rise in politics. One of Kulkanth Kumar's supporters is shown retorting to a mediaperson, "Why shouldn't we talk politics? Don't actors know politics?"

On the whole, the teaser promises an engaging and entertaining political drama.

The film is slated to hit screens on April 10 this year.

For the unaware, the TN in the film's title TN 2026 stands for Thanga Natchathiram (Golden Star).

Produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of KRG Kannan Ravi Group, the film will be a lively political satire blended with commercial entertainment.

Sources in the know say that the film, laced with political humour, will look to present socially relevant topics in its plot. It will be an entertainer that is likely to appeal to all sections of the audience.

Story for the film has been penned by National Award winning actor Thambi Ramaiah, while the film's screenplay and direction have been handled by Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathi Ramaiah. The film has been produced on a notable scale by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi, who continue to deliver quality projects in Tamil cinema.

Alongside Natty, the film will also feature actors Siruttha Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Yashika Aannand as the female leads. Veteran actors including M. S. Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, and Thambi Ramaiah appear together for the first time.

The supporting cast includes Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Bigg Boss Muthukumar, Adithya Kathir, Chitra Lakshmanan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vaiyapuri, Vadivukkarasi, Viji Chandrasekhar, Sreeja Ravi, and Indraja Robo Shankar. Actor and dance choreographer Sandy has done a cameo in this film.

On the technical front, music for the film is by Dharbuka Siva and cinematography is by P.G. Muthiah. Editing is by Arul R. Thangam and Art direction by NK Rahul. Mahesh Mathew has choreographed the stunts in the film while Sandy and Praveen have choreographed the dances.