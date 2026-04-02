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Beacon Hill Appoints Tim Barber To Lead Finance & Accounting In Charlotte


2026-04-02 10:16:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte, NC, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill announced today that Tim Barber has been named Division Director, Beacon Hill Financial, leading the firm's Finance & Accounting practice in the Charlotte, North Carolina market.


In his role, Tim will oversee client engagement, business development, recruitment strategy, and team performance, supporting organizations with tailored finance and accounting talent solutions across contract, project, and direct hire needs.


“Beacon Hill's brand, national reach, and specialized model create a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact locally,” Tim said.“Our goal is to be a trusted finance partner-one clients rely on for insight, clear communication, and long‐term results.”


Charlotte continues to see strong demand for accounting and finance professionals, with employers facing increasing competition for top talent. Tim and the Charlotte team will focus on helping organizations move quickly, align talent with business goals, and build teams that support sustainable growth.


Beacon Hill Financial provides finance and accounting staffing solutions nationwide, partnering with organizations ranging from emerging startups to Fortune 500 companies.


To learn more, connect with Beacon Hill Financial in Charlotte.

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  • Tim Barber
CONTACT: Erica Metcalf Beacon Hill 617-747-0119...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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