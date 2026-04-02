403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Precious Kreations Inc. Launches Awareness Campaign Celebrating Milestone 25Th Birthday Of Precious C. Scott-Fields
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the lively personality that inspired Precious Kreations Inc. - a fashion-forward Down syndrome awareness nonprofit - Precious C. Scott-Fields is known to enjoy a good party with a cause. While her village prepares to celebrate her 25th birthday they're also launching a campaign to spark a national conversation on life, longevity and quality of care for families within the Down syndrome community and other medically complex populations.
For many families, reaching a 25th birthday is expected. However, within the Down syndrome community - and especially for families of color - this milestone hasn't always been guaranteed. On May 3, Precious will celebrate her 25th birthday. Her mother recalls the uncertainty she once felt after receiving Precious's diagnosis. She wondered not only how long her daughter would live, but how well she would live. Today, that reality is shifting - but the journey to equity is still ongoing.
Research from the 1980s and 1990s reported that life expectancy for Black individuals with Down syndrome was as low as 25 years. While medical advancements and increased awareness have significantly improved life expectancy over time, disparities remain. Studies continue to show that Black individuals with Down syndrome have experienced shorter lifespans - sometimes by decades - often attributed to gaps in access, quality of care, and systemic inequities that impact additional communities as well.
Precious is known for her bold personality, her love for fashion, her infectious joy, and her ability to bring people together - not just Down syndrome. She's the inspiration behind Precious Kreations Inc., and shining example of what it means to live fully. Her journey included significant medical challenges, including time in the NICU and ongoing complex health conditions throughout life. One of the most pivotal moments came with the loss of her grandmother, Arlena Scott - Precious's greatest source of love, strength and support.
Following her grandmother's passing, Precious's mother - Olantha L. Scott - began to notice changes that extended beyond a typical grief response. As CEO of multiple home care agencies, and recognized community leading advocate, Olantha was able to view the situation through both the eyes of a mother and the training of a seasoned healthcare professional. She recognized concerning neurological signs consistent with stroke-like symptoms.
That awareness led to swift action. Precious was evaluated and ultimately diagnosed with Moyamoya syndrome, a rare and serious condition affecting blood flow to the brain. This moment became not only a critical point in Precious's health journey, but also a powerful call to action. Olantha expanded her community work and commitment to advocating for caregiver knowledge, plus access to informed medical support.“When Precious was born, we didn't have the level of access, information, or community that exists today. And we've still got to keep improving," says Olantha.
Despite these challenges, Precious continues to rise - reflecting strength & resilience.
For her family, Precious has always been a source of love and determination.“This milestone isn't just a birthday. It's proof of what's possible when advocacy, care, and community come together,” said Olantha L. Scott - who isn't only Precious's mother but also the founder of Precious Kreations Inc.
Precious's 25th birthday represents more than a personal celebration - it reflects progress. It also highlights the continued need for awareness, advocacy, and equitable access to care for individuals with Down syndrome and other medically complex conditions.
Through the“Party with Precious” campaign and the hashtag #DownToCelebrateLife, supporters, families, and communities are encouraged to celebrate alongside Precious and to help amplify a message of inclusion, visibility, and continued progress.
Her 25th birthday is not just a party - it's a declaration: Precious is here. She is thriving. And her life matters.
This legacy work ensures that more lives get to thrive and shine too.
About Precious Kreations, Inc.
Precious Kreations, Inc. ignites empowerment through education, and awareness with a fashionable twist. Our advocacy is inspired by Precious C. Scott-Fields - a vibrant and resilient young woman whose life tells a story far greater than her diagnosis. Through fund and awareness raising we inspire others to live healthy, productive, full lives. Down syndrome and differently abled awareness.
For many families, reaching a 25th birthday is expected. However, within the Down syndrome community - and especially for families of color - this milestone hasn't always been guaranteed. On May 3, Precious will celebrate her 25th birthday. Her mother recalls the uncertainty she once felt after receiving Precious's diagnosis. She wondered not only how long her daughter would live, but how well she would live. Today, that reality is shifting - but the journey to equity is still ongoing.
Research from the 1980s and 1990s reported that life expectancy for Black individuals with Down syndrome was as low as 25 years. While medical advancements and increased awareness have significantly improved life expectancy over time, disparities remain. Studies continue to show that Black individuals with Down syndrome have experienced shorter lifespans - sometimes by decades - often attributed to gaps in access, quality of care, and systemic inequities that impact additional communities as well.
Precious is known for her bold personality, her love for fashion, her infectious joy, and her ability to bring people together - not just Down syndrome. She's the inspiration behind Precious Kreations Inc., and shining example of what it means to live fully. Her journey included significant medical challenges, including time in the NICU and ongoing complex health conditions throughout life. One of the most pivotal moments came with the loss of her grandmother, Arlena Scott - Precious's greatest source of love, strength and support.
Following her grandmother's passing, Precious's mother - Olantha L. Scott - began to notice changes that extended beyond a typical grief response. As CEO of multiple home care agencies, and recognized community leading advocate, Olantha was able to view the situation through both the eyes of a mother and the training of a seasoned healthcare professional. She recognized concerning neurological signs consistent with stroke-like symptoms.
That awareness led to swift action. Precious was evaluated and ultimately diagnosed with Moyamoya syndrome, a rare and serious condition affecting blood flow to the brain. This moment became not only a critical point in Precious's health journey, but also a powerful call to action. Olantha expanded her community work and commitment to advocating for caregiver knowledge, plus access to informed medical support.“When Precious was born, we didn't have the level of access, information, or community that exists today. And we've still got to keep improving," says Olantha.
Despite these challenges, Precious continues to rise - reflecting strength & resilience.
For her family, Precious has always been a source of love and determination.“This milestone isn't just a birthday. It's proof of what's possible when advocacy, care, and community come together,” said Olantha L. Scott - who isn't only Precious's mother but also the founder of Precious Kreations Inc.
Precious's 25th birthday represents more than a personal celebration - it reflects progress. It also highlights the continued need for awareness, advocacy, and equitable access to care for individuals with Down syndrome and other medically complex conditions.
Through the“Party with Precious” campaign and the hashtag #DownToCelebrateLife, supporters, families, and communities are encouraged to celebrate alongside Precious and to help amplify a message of inclusion, visibility, and continued progress.
Her 25th birthday is not just a party - it's a declaration: Precious is here. She is thriving. And her life matters.
This legacy work ensures that more lives get to thrive and shine too.
About Precious Kreations, Inc.
Precious Kreations, Inc. ignites empowerment through education, and awareness with a fashionable twist. Our advocacy is inspired by Precious C. Scott-Fields - a vibrant and resilient young woman whose life tells a story far greater than her diagnosis. Through fund and awareness raising we inspire others to live healthy, productive, full lives. Down syndrome and differently abled awareness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment