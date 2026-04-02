Ezevent Named Official Ticketing Platform Of The 2026 NECBL All-Star Game In Sanford, Maine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ezEvent has been named the Official Ticketing Platform of the 2026 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, hosted by the Sanford Mainers. The event, set for July 26, 2026 at Goodall Park, makes its return to Maine for the first time in 11 years with players and coaches from all 13 teams gathering for a full day of festivities headlined by the Home Run Derby and the NECBL All-Star Game.

All tickets will be available exclusively at ezEvent. Sanford Mainers season ticket holders will have a dedicated presale in mid-April, with a general public on sale taking place in early May. Follow the Mainers for updates.

The 2026 midsummer classic will serve as one of the signature moments in the Sanford Mainers' 25th-season celebration, highlighting the organization's long-standing role as a community entertainment staple and a development destination for elite collegiate talent.

“The Mainers organization has spent the past 25 years delivering a high-quality, family-friendly experience to the greater Sanford community,” said Mainers Chairman of the Board, Jacob Ouellette.“We're excited to partner with ezEvent as the Official Ticketing Platform of the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game, the marquee event of our 25th anniversary season. Our collaboration will enhance the way fans connect with this special event while continuing to showcase the energy, hospitality, and premier baseball experience that define Goodall Park and the Sanford community.”

As the official ticketing partner, ezEvent will support ticketing operations for the All-Star Game experience and will also contribute to the Mainers' community initiatives. As part of the sponsorship, ezEvent plans to donate tickets in connection with an upcoming Sanford Mainers Charity Game.

“ezEvent is built to make it easier for organizers to run great live events-while giving fans a simple, mobile-friendly way to buy tickets,” said Mike Guiffre at ezEvent.“We're proud to partner with the Sanford Mainers and the NECBL for an event that brings top collegiate players, scouts, and baseball fans together at one of the most historic ballparks in New England.”

Goodall Park's baseball history stretches back more than a century and has included appearances by notable names-adding to the atmosphere the All-Star Game is expected to bring to Sanford this July.

2026 NECBL All-Star Game - Event Schedule

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Goodall Park (38 Roberts St., Sanford, ME)

- 11:00 a.m. - Gates Open

- 2:30 p.m. - Home Run Derby

- 5:00 p.m. - All-Star Game

About ezEvent

ezEvent is a ticketing and event management platform built to help organizers sell tickets, take donations, and manage event operations with ease. With instant payouts, customizable seat mapping tools, and industry-low fees, ezEvent provides an organizer-first approach to ticketing. Learn more at ezEvent.

About the Sanford Mainers

Sanford Mainers Baseball is Southern Maine's premier collegiate summer baseball experience and a member of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL). Founded in 2001 and playing its first season in 2002, the Sanford Mainers are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to player development and community engagement. The Mainers are two-time NECBL champions (2004, 2008). For more information, visit sanfordmainers.

About the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league fielding teams across all six New England states. Founded in 1994 and partially funded by Major League Baseball, the NECBL has sent more than 230 alumni to the Major Leagues, including nearly 30 first-round MLB Draft selections. For more information, visit NECBL.