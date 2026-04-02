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Selro Announces New Integration With Holland & Barrett Marketplace To Streamline Marketplace Selling
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Selro, a leading multichannel eCommerce management platform, today announced its latest marketplace integration with Holland & Barrett Marketplace, the UK's leading health and wellness retailer. The new integration enables Selro users to seamlessly manage their Holland & Barrett marketplace operations directly from within the Selro platform.
With this integration, sellers can now connect their Holland & Barrett seller accounts to Selro to efficiently manage product catalogues, automate order imports, and streamline their fulfilment processes. By centralising operations within Selro, merchants can reduce manual work, minimise errors, and scale their marketplace operations more effectively.
The integration allows sellers to:
Import and manage their Holland & Barrett product catalogue directly within Selro
Automatically download and process new orders from the Holland & Barrett marketplace
Centralise order management alongside other marketplaces and sales channels
Improve operational efficiency through automation and streamlined workflows
This development further strengthens Selro's growing ecosystem of marketplace integrations, helping online sellers expand into new sales channels while maintaining full control over their inventory, listings, and orders from a single platform.
“Our goal at Selro is to make multichannel selling as simple and efficient as possible,” said a Selro spokesperson.“The Holland & Barrett integration gives our users access to one of the UK's most recognised health and wellness retailers, allowing them to reach new customers while managing everything seamlessly within Selro.”
Holland & Barrett has built a strong reputation for quality health, wellness, and nutrition products, making its marketplace an attractive channel for brands and retailers in the sector. Through this integration, Selro continues to support sellers looking to grow their presence across trusted retail platforms.
The Holland & Barrett integration is now available to Selro users.
For more information about Selro and its marketplace integrations, visit
About Selro
Selro is a powerful multichannel eCommerce platform designed to help online retailers manage inventory, listings, and orders across multiple marketplaces and sales channels from one central system. By automating key processes and providing deep integrations with leading marketplaces and couriers, Selro enables businesses to scale their eCommerce operations efficiently.
With this integration, sellers can now connect their Holland & Barrett seller accounts to Selro to efficiently manage product catalogues, automate order imports, and streamline their fulfilment processes. By centralising operations within Selro, merchants can reduce manual work, minimise errors, and scale their marketplace operations more effectively.
The integration allows sellers to:
Import and manage their Holland & Barrett product catalogue directly within Selro
Automatically download and process new orders from the Holland & Barrett marketplace
Centralise order management alongside other marketplaces and sales channels
Improve operational efficiency through automation and streamlined workflows
This development further strengthens Selro's growing ecosystem of marketplace integrations, helping online sellers expand into new sales channels while maintaining full control over their inventory, listings, and orders from a single platform.
“Our goal at Selro is to make multichannel selling as simple and efficient as possible,” said a Selro spokesperson.“The Holland & Barrett integration gives our users access to one of the UK's most recognised health and wellness retailers, allowing them to reach new customers while managing everything seamlessly within Selro.”
Holland & Barrett has built a strong reputation for quality health, wellness, and nutrition products, making its marketplace an attractive channel for brands and retailers in the sector. Through this integration, Selro continues to support sellers looking to grow their presence across trusted retail platforms.
The Holland & Barrett integration is now available to Selro users.
For more information about Selro and its marketplace integrations, visit
About Selro
Selro is a powerful multichannel eCommerce platform designed to help online retailers manage inventory, listings, and orders across multiple marketplaces and sales channels from one central system. By automating key processes and providing deep integrations with leading marketplaces and couriers, Selro enables businesses to scale their eCommerce operations efficiently.
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