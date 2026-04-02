With Defeat Imminent, CPI-M Revives Old Bogus Voting Tactics: K.C. Venugopal

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), April 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and MP K. C. Venugopal on Thursday alleged that, with its defeat imminent in the Kerala Assembly elections, the CPI-M leadership is backing the creation of fake Aadhaar cards in Payyannur to facilitate bogus voting.

He said the developments emerging from Payyannur and Taliparamba (both in Kannur) are clear indications that the CPI- M, gripped by fear of defeat as polling day approaches, has begun reviving its old tactics.

According to him, the activities are being carried out from a CPI-M office in Payyannur.

Votes from Kalliasseri have allegedly been duplicated and added in Payyannur, enabling double voting, he said.

Fake Aadhaar cards are reportedly being created to cast these duplicate votes.

Venugopal further alleged that such actions, aimed at subverting democracy, are being carried out with the approval of top party leaders.

A complaint in this regard has been submitted to the Election Commission by the candidate, and he urged the Election Commission to take the matter seriously.

Venugopal also accused the "panic-stricken" Marxist party of resorting to violence and intimidation, not just in Payyannur but also in Palakkad and Thrikkaripur.

He alleged that posters of opposition candidates are being destroyed, that Sandeep Varier was obstructed in Thrikkaripur, and that threats were issued to kill the driver of G. Sudhakaran.

He added that those who have left the CPI-M are being intimidated by invoking the fate of murdered rebel leader T. P. Chandrasekharan.

He asserted that no matter what strategies are employed, the LDF will not win this election, and that even genuine communists have recognised this reality.

The CPI-M, he claimed, fears that even its traditional supporters may not vote for it.

He also criticised the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of pursuing divisive appeasement politics, spreading misinformation, and engaging in low-level attacks.

Referring to remarks about Sudhakaran, he said the Chief Minister should "look at his own face in the mirror" before making such statements, adding that portraying a secular leader like Sudhakaran as communal is unfortunate.

Venugopal further alleged that the CPI-M's "debased communal appeasement politics" has become the central campaign issue in this election.

He described as shameful the alleged communal campaign against a woman candidate in Perambra, claiming that the CPI-M's actions have surpassed even those of openly communal parties.

He also said the Congress possesses all accounts related to party fund collections in Wayanad, and accused those involved in misappropriating martyr funds in Payyannur of now levelling false allegations against the Congress.

He further alleged that information has emerged about massive corruption worth crores in the purchase of medicines during the Covid period under the Vijayan government, questioning why no one is raising these issues.

He added that those who question the government face consequences, citing the alleged targeting of a journalist in Kollam by CPI-M supporters both online and offline after he questioned the Chief Minister.