IPL 2026: You Just Be Positive, Brave And Continue Playing Good Cricket, Says Narine

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine has said momentum remains the decisive factor in T20 cricket, adding that one has to be positive, brave and continue playing good cricket, as the franchise aims to get off the mark in IPL 2026 points table.

Three-time champions KKR got into the clash on the back of a six-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, despite posting 220 on board. "When you have the fans backing you and backing the entire team, it gives a little more to go there. IPL is about clicking at the right time, having the senior guys work with the youngsters, and obviously getting that momentum.

“Momentum is everything in T20 cricket. You could get it and lose it as quickly as possible. So, you just be positive, be brave and continue playing good cricket," said Narine in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters, ahead of KKR facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.

The match also marks 200th IPL appearance for KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, with him becoming just the 11th player to achieve the feat. Narine added that younger players entering the league are better equipped than before to excel in the competition.

"Nowadays, guys are coming to play a lot of T20 cricket. So, it is much easier than before. Guys are keen, and they don't take anything for granted. They know how hard IPL is, so they always put their best foot forward," he said.

On his role in the side, Narine said he was ready to adapt to team requirements, especially with the bat. "I am someone who is whatever the team needs. If it's at the bottom of the innings, top of the innings, it's basically whatever the team requires and what plans are there," he added.