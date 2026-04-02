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Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca Copper Corp.


2026-04-02 10:09:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Marimaca Copper Corp.: Reports the complete silver assay results from its drilling to date at the Pampa Medina deposit, located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit, in Chile's prolific Antofagasta region. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.71.

MENAFN02042026000212011056ID1110935999



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