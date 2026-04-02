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GFL Environmental Inc

GFL Environmental Inc


2026-04-02 10:09:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - GFL Environmental Inc: Has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.0154 per share to US$0.0169 per share, will be paid on April 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13. GFL Environmental Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $60.43.

MENAFN02042026000212011056ID1110935997



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