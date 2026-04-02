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Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust: Expects to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 after the close of markets on Wednesday, May 6. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.49 at $83.53.
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