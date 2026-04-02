MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AdButler Named to Financial Times' The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

April 02, 2026 9:20 AM EDT | Source: AdButler

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - AdButler, the leading independent ad serving platform trusted by publishers, retailers, and agencies to manage, deliver, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across every channel and format, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026. This is the second consecutive year AdButler has earned a place on this prestigious list, and it follows the company's recognition on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2025 - making AdButler one of the few Canadian tech companies to achieve back-to-back international growth recognition.







Back-to-back FT recognition reflects AdButler's sustained momentum as one of North America's fastest-growing ad tech platforms

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The awards list was announced on April 2nd, 2026, and can be viewed on the FT website.

This award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, annually identifies the top 500 companies across North and South America that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues. The 2026 ranking is based on revenue growth between 2021 and 2024, recognizing companies that have demonstrated exceptional resilience and expansion during this period.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Financial Times for the second consecutive year - earning a place on this list two years running is a testament to the strength of our platform and the innovative solutions we deliver," said Rajiv Khaneja, CEO of AdButler. "Our clients trust us with their most critical ad operations, and that trust is something we work hard to earn every single day."

Built on more than a quarter century of ad tech innovation, AdButler's growth is powered by a platform that spans the full spectrum of modern digital advertising - from display, video, mobile, and email ad serving to programmatic supply, retail media, native advertising, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). The company's AI-powered contextual segmentation delivers precise, cookieless targeting in an era of increasing privacy regulation, while its transparent SaaS model allows publishers to retain 100% of their advertising revenue and maintain complete ownership of their data. With a white-labeled, self-serve advertiser portal and a powerful API, AdButler gives clients the flexibility to build and operate their ad programs entirely on their own terms. Trusted by more than 1,200 clients worldwide - including HP, Sobeys, Home Depot, Rolling Stone, Sony Pictures, Kogan, and Blick - AdButler delivers enterprise-grade performance with the agility to develop customized solutions in days or weeks rather than months.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

For more information about AdButler's services, please visit .

About AdButler

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, AdButler is a profitable, independent ad serving platform with over 25 years of ad tech mastery, trusted by more than 1,200 clients worldwide to deliver billions of ad impressions monthly. The company provides enterprise-grade ad management solutions that prioritize customer control, data transparency, and superior performance. AdButler's global cloud infrastructure spans over 100 servers worldwide, ensuring reliable, high-speed ad delivery with 100% uptime since 2017, and the company is SOC2 Type 2 certified, carbon neutral, and maintains active membership in the IAB Tech Lab.

Media Contact: Christopher Lawn PR and Marketing Manager, AdButler

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Source: AdButler