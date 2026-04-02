Azerbaijan Marks Int'l Children's Book Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every child's journey into the world of knowledge begins with a book. Beyond simple stories, books open doors to imagination, teach empathy, and connect young readers with the history and cultural heritage of their people.

April 2 is celebrated around the world as International Children's Book Day, established in 1967 by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY).

The date honors the birthday of the legendary Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen, whose fairy tales have inspired generations. Each year, the day is marked by a global theme, along with special messages and artistic campaigns aimed at encouraging children to discover the joy of reading. Across countries, it is observed through literary events, storytelling sessions, book fairs, and meetings with authors.

Children's Literature in Azerbaijan

The origins of children's literature date back centuries. One of the earliest milestones is the publication of Aesop's fables in 1477, which laid the foundation for moral storytelling in written form. In the 17th century, Czech educator Jan Amos Comnianus introduced illustrated books, revolutionizing how children engaged with knowledge.

In the 18th century, literature originally intended for adults, such as Robinson Crusoe and Gulliver's Travels, had been adapted for younger audiences, while the works of the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Andersen became enduring classics of children's reading.

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Book Day is celebrated with special care and growing масштаб. Libraries, schools, museums, and cultural centers organize a variety of events designed to inspire children to read. These include book exhibitions, interactive storytelling sessions, theatrical performances, and creative workshops that make literature both accessible and exciting.

One of the most notable initiatives is the Children's Book Festival in Baku, which brings together writers, illustrators, publishers, and young readers. The festival creates a lively platform for dialogue and creativity, featuring author presentations, discussions, and reading programs.

Azerbaijani children's literature is deeply rooted in folklore and oral traditions. For centuries, fairy tales, legends, and epic stories were passed down from generation to generation, forming a rich cultural foundation. These narratives, later compiled into books, continue to play a key role in preserving language, traditions, and moral values.

The formation of professional children's literature in Azerbaijan began in the 19th century, when prominent intellectuals and educators such as Abbasgulu Bakikhanov, Seyid Azim Shirvani, and Hasan bey Zardabi actively promoted educational reform and literacy. Their efforts laid the groundwork for the creation and publication of books specifically designed for young readers, marking a turning point in the development of the genre.

In the early 20th century, children's literature had emerged as an independent field. The expansion of schools, publishing houses, and periodicals created favorable conditions for its growth. Writers began producing works tailored to children's needs, often publishing them in textbooks and children's magazines. This period also saw a growing emphasis on language development, national consciousness, and accessible storytelling.

A number of writers made lasting contributions to Azerbaijani children's literature. Authors such as Zahid Khalil enriched the genre with works that combined moral reflection, humor, and social themes.

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