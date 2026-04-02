Pashinyan Rules Out CSTO Return, Urges Focus On New Agenda After Putin Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said it is unrealistic to expect Armenia to resume its activities in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), following recent talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a briefing after the meeting, Pashinyan dismissed speculation that Yerevan might reconsider its stance toward the bloc, stressing that there is no need to revisit previously discussed issues.

He noted that during the talks, he предложил to Putin to consider the CSTO matter closed and shift focus to other areas of cooperation.

“Everyone has their own truth regarding the existing issues. We should not constantly look at the same point, discuss and weigh it over and over again. We have thought everything through carefully and reached certain conclusions. Yesterday, we shared these conclusions in an atmosphere of mutual respect,” Pashinyan said.