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Azerbaijani Defense Minister Attends CIS Defense Council Meeting In Moscow

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Attends CIS Defense Council Meeting In Moscow


2026-04-02 10:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, took part in the 86th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Moscow, Russia, Trend reports, citing the CIS Internet portal.

The meeting brought together defense officials from CIS member states to discuss key issues on the international agenda, as well as prospects for expanding military cooperation under current geopolitical conditions.

Participants exchanged views on the evolving military-political situation and security across Eurasia, with particular emphasis placed on practical measures to strengthen regional stability through cooperation within the CIS framework.

The discussions also focused on pressing aspects of multilateral military cooperation and its future development, especially against the backdrop of rising global tensions.

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Trend News Agency

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