Azerbaijani Defense Minister Attends CIS Defense Council Meeting In Moscow
The meeting brought together defense officials from CIS member states to discuss key issues on the international agenda, as well as prospects for expanding military cooperation under current geopolitical conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment