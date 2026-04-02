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Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss LNG Processing And Helium Production Project

Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss LNG Processing And Helium Production Project


2026-04-02 10:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed prospects for cooperation on processing natural gas into liquefied gas and producing helium, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and President of the Turkmen-Japanese Scientific and Technological Association Hideki Koinuma in Tokyo, on April 1.

The project was proposed by a professor at the Chubu University of Japan and involves converting natural gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets, as well as producing helium from the liquefied natural gas.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, held talks focused on the implementation of bilateral agreements and the identification of strategic areas for further cooperation. Their discussions largely centered on the achievements made in fulfilling the agreements reached during recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also expressed its readiness to facilitate a visit by Japan's prime minister to Turkmenistan at a mutually convenient time.

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Trend News Agency

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