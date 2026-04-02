Jordan, Italy Military Chiefs Discuss Defense Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, received Commander of the Italian Command for Joint Operations, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Maria Iannucci, and Italian Special Operations Commander, Lt. Gen. Paolo Pezzutti, along with their accompanying delegation, on Thursday at the General Command.During the meeting, attended by senior Jordan Armed Forces officers and the Italian defense attaché in Amman, Huneiti and the visiting delegation discussed ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation in support of the interests of the armed forces of the two countries.They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and the two countries' efforts to promote international peace and stability.Huneiti underscored the depth and strength of ties between the two militaries, stressing the Jordan Armed Forces' commitment to leveraging shared expertise and capabilities across various fields.For his part, Iannucci expressed admiration for the level of development and modernization achieved by the Jordan Armed Forces, praising their leading role and major humanitarian efforts in the region.