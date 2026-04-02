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Johnson Brunetti To Host Road To Retirement Success” Event
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wrentham, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, April 1, 2026 -- Johnson Brunetti, a local retirement and investment specialist firm, will host a comprehensive retirement planning dinner event,“Road to Retirement Success,” on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lake Pearl, 299 Creek Street, Wrentham, MA. The complimentary event is designed for individuals nearing retirement or already retired. Advance registration is required.
This unique, all-in-one retirement planning event brings together a team of industry professionals to address the most important aspects of retirement. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Johnson Brunetti financial advisors, along with a panel discussion from a licensed CPA, estate planning attorney, Medicare professional, assisted living specialist and a Social Security specialist from the Social Security Administration.
“Retirement today requires more coordination than ever before,” said David Shapiro, Regional Director of Wealth at Johnson Brunetti.“It's not just about investments. It's about understanding how taxes, healthcare, Social Security, and estate planning all work together. This event gives people the opportunity to hear from multiple experts in one place so they can make more informed decisions about their future.”
Topics will include strategies for generating retirement income, minimizing taxes, planning for healthcare and Medicare costs, maximizing Social Security benefits, and protecting assets for future generations.
The event will take place at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, offering a comfortable setting for attendees to learn, ask questions, and connect with professionals who specialize in retirement planning.
To attend this Road to Retirement Success event, interested participants may register at jbseminar or call 888-406-8122. Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged.
About Johnson Brunetti:
Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit
This unique, all-in-one retirement planning event brings together a team of industry professionals to address the most important aspects of retirement. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Johnson Brunetti financial advisors, along with a panel discussion from a licensed CPA, estate planning attorney, Medicare professional, assisted living specialist and a Social Security specialist from the Social Security Administration.
“Retirement today requires more coordination than ever before,” said David Shapiro, Regional Director of Wealth at Johnson Brunetti.“It's not just about investments. It's about understanding how taxes, healthcare, Social Security, and estate planning all work together. This event gives people the opportunity to hear from multiple experts in one place so they can make more informed decisions about their future.”
Topics will include strategies for generating retirement income, minimizing taxes, planning for healthcare and Medicare costs, maximizing Social Security benefits, and protecting assets for future generations.
The event will take place at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, offering a comfortable setting for attendees to learn, ask questions, and connect with professionals who specialize in retirement planning.
To attend this Road to Retirement Success event, interested participants may register at jbseminar or call 888-406-8122. Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged.
About Johnson Brunetti:
Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit
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