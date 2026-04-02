Magnum® And Celebrity Nail Artist Naomi Yasuda Transform The Iconic Magnum Ice Cream Bar Into A Limited-Edition Nail Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspired by Magnum's signature chocolate-dipped bars, the exclusive, handcrafted press-on nail set will be available for fans nationwide to shop just in time for festival season ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This festival season, the most covetable accessory isn't a statement belt or bold jewelry - it's a Magnum Ice Cream Bar. Magnum® is transforming its iconic chocolate-dipped bars from an indulgent treat to a must-have fashion moment designed to be seen, held and now worn. The brand is teaming up with celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda to debut the limited-edition“Dessert in the Desert” press-on nail collection inspired by the brand's iconic chocolate-dipped bars. Naomi, the visionary behind KATSEYE's“EYEconic” claws and Madonna's stage-ready manicures, brings her sculptural, editorial edge from the main stage to the fingertips of festival fans.

Food-inspired nail art has emerged as one of beauty's most expressive micro-trends, from glazed donut nails to fruit peel nails, blending pop culture, hyper-texture and playful maximalism. Magnum and Yasuda tap into that movement by reimagining chocolate-dipped bars as sculptural, editorial nail statements - inspired by the indulgence of Magnum.

The custom press-on set embodies Magnum's rich indulgence through dimensional chocolate-inspired textures, molten caramel-like swirls, glossy cocoa finishes and gilded accents that echo the decadence of Magnum's signature chocolate shell.





“Magnum has always lived at the intersection of indulgence, fashion and culture, and nail art was the perfect way for us to bring those worlds together,” said Nicole Towner, Associate Director, Magnum U.S.“Partnering with Naomi Yasuda allows us to reimagine the iconic Magnum bar in a completely new way, transforming our signature chocolate indulgence into a bold accessory that fans can wear.”

“Festival season is such a big moment for style and self-expression, and so many of my clients are part of that culture. Magnum has such a bold, stylish energy, which made this collaboration feel like a really natural creative fit,” said Naomi Yasuda.





Fans nationwide can purchase the limited-edition set of Magnum-inspired nails for $50 ahead of festival season at April 3 at 12 p.m. ET, while supplies last.

About Magnum®

Magnum® is the authority on indulgence, crafted for those who believe ice cream is meant to be experienced without compromise. Known for its signature cracking chocolate and premium ingredients, Magnum® delivers moments of true pleasure around the world.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum®, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, its products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

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“Dessert in the Desert” Nail Set

Naomi Yasuda Headshot

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