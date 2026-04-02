First Merchants Corporation To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast
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About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).
First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page ().
FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.
For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
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