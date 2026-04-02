Associa Appoints Jon Bach As Vice President Of Developer Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced leader to drive continued growth and innovation across developer services portfolio

Dallas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest residential community management company, has appointed Jon Bach, CMCA®, AMS®, as vice president of developer services, further strengthening the company's leadership team and commitment to supporting developers and growing communities nationwide.

Bach brings extensive experience in operations, client relations, and developer services, with a proven track record of driving growth and building strong partnerships. Since joining Associa in 2013, he has held multiple leadership roles and most recently served as a key member of the Associa Community Management Corporation's Executive Team, where he played an instrumental role in expanding developer services across multiple branches.

In his new role, Bach will lead strategic initiatives focused on enhancing developer partnerships, expanding service offerings, and supporting the successful development and long-term management of new communities.

“Jon's leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering value make him an outstanding choice for this role,” said Leslie Baldwin, senior vice president of sales at Associa.“He has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow relationships and drive meaningful results. We are confident he will continue to elevate our developer services and create lasting impact for our clients and communities.”

Bach began his career in hospitality, holding leadership roles with Four Seasons in Washington, D.C., before transitioning into community management. His background in service-driven industries has shaped his approach to leadership, emphasizing operational excellence, client experience, and strong team collaboration.

“Jon has been a trusted leader within Associa and a driving force behind the success of our developer services efforts,” said Angela Frieling, chief marketing officer at Associa.“His ability to connect strategy with execution, while fostering strong relationships with both developers and internal teams, will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve our services.”

Throughout his career, Bach has remained actively engaged in the industry and is known for his commitment to professional development and leadership within the community association space.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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