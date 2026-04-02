Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award Closes Nominations For 2026 Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has closed nominations for the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA). This year's edition attracted a large number of nominations from around the world, covering a broad spectrum of vital knowledge fields. This high level of international participation reflects MBRKA's global standing and its pivotal role in fostering knowledge innovation and promoting the production and dissemination of knowledge across key sectors. It also underscores MBRKA's contribution to developing sustainable, knowledge-based societies driven by science, creativity, and innovation.

The ninth edition further solidifies MBRKA's position as a leading global platform that recognizes exceptional minds and pioneering initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting impact within communities. The Award remains committed to supporting researchers, thought leaders, and institutions that drive knowledge transformation and develop innovative solutions to pressing global challenges.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of MBRF, said:“We are absolutely delighted to witness strong participation in this ninth edition of MBRKA, reflecting growing global confidence in the Award's stature and its leading role in advancing the international knowledge landscape. This edition saw a remarkable caliber of nominations, distinguished by both the depth and diversity of achievements submitted, as well as wide geographic representation. Nominations addressed key sectors such as advanced technology, sustainability, scientific research, and education, highlighting MBRKA's continued success in attracting leading experts and influential institutions worldwide.”

With the nominations now closed, the Award enters the next stage of evaluation and judging. During this stage, all files will undergo a rigorous review process based on established scientific and methodological criteria. This phase will be overseen by specialized committees comprising a distinguished panel of international experts and academics from diverse knowledge disciplines, who will assess entries to identify those demonstrating exceptional merit and tangible impact.

Winners of the ninth edition of MBRKA will be announced and honored during the Knowledge Summit 2026 in Dubai. The event will serve as a global platform to celebrate outstanding achievements and foster collaboration among knowledge and innovation leaders from around the world, reaffirming MBRKA's commitment to supporting initiatives that create meaningful impact and contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future.