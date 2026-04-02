Free College Week Offers 100+ Classes, Career Exploration And Hands-On Learning For All Ages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washtenaw Community College offers free online and in-person college classes during Free College Week, April 13-18

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Community College Month in April, Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is opening its doors to the community in a big way – inviting people of all ages to explore, learn and experience college life at no cost during its annual Free College Week, April 13-18.

In celebration of WCC opening doors to its community for 60 years, the college is hosting Free College Week. With something for everyone, this is an opportunity to experience classes firsthand, build skills and discover new interests in a welcoming, low-pressure environment.

More than 100 free virtual classes will be offered Monday through Friday. Free College Week culminates in person on Saturday with campus tours and exciting activities for children, teens, adults and seniors.

Classes will be offered at flexible times from morning through evening. Topics span a wide range of interests and career pathways, including:

Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity

Business development and entrepreneurship

Health sciences and public service careers

Digital media, IT and computer skills

Personal wellness and caregiving

Skilled trades such as HVAC

Creative arts including painting, ceramics and sewing

Gardening, landscaping, and even ballroom and line dancing

Classes are led by WCC faculty, workforce trainers and industry professionals, offering participants a real taste of WCC's high-quality instruction and career-focused learning.

On-Campus Activities April 18

The week culminates in a free on-campus celebration on Saturday, April 18, featuring hands-on activities, campus tours, food and demonstrations for all ages.

The on-campus day kicks off early with“Cars with Coffee,” a show for car enthusiasts. This special event is from 9 a.m.–noon. All are welcome. Among the vehicles to be displayed are WCC's new EV Volkswagen Buzz and a vintage 1974 VW Thing, which WCC transportation technologies students will be transforming into an all-electric vehicle this summer.

Other on-campus activities begin in earnest at noon and continue until 4 p.m.

Children are invited to adopt a stuffed animal at the WCC Teddy Bear Clinic and take it for a wellness check led by students in the college's dental and health care simulation labs. Also, WCC's mascot,“Alpha,” will host a youth literacy and storytelling time with children and families.

Teens, with parent/guardian supervision, are invited to join a Super Smash Bros. Esports tournament.

Other on-campus highlights include:

Interactive dance classes, including line dancing, Latin styles and Motown ballroom

Culinary experiences, including sushi-making

Live music opportunities for aspiring musicians

Art activities such as creating ceramic pieces

Writing workshops and chemistry demonstrations

Exploration of human anatomy using WCC's advanced Anatomage Table

AI workshop and discussions on technology's impact on society



To view the full schedule and register for classes, visit.

Community members, families, prospective students and local businesses from across Washtenaw County and beyond are invited to attend Free College Week. Participants can explore new interests, discover career pathways and gain the confidence to take the next step in their education.

National Community College Month celebrates the vital role community colleges play in expanding access to education, strengthening the workforce and transforming lives.

FREE COLLEGE WEEK

What: Washtenaw Community College offers a wide range of classes during Free College Week.

Washtenaw Community College offers a wide range of classes during Free College Week. Who: Classes for all ages

Classes for all ages When: April 13-18

April 13-18 Where: Online and in-person at WCC, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

Online and in-person at WCC, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor Register:



About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region's workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Fran LeFort, 734-677-5295

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