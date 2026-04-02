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Trump Claims Iran Sought Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday that Iran’s newly installed leadership had approached Washington with a request for a ceasefire, emphasizing that the United States would only evaluate such an appeal if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.
"Iran's new regime president, much less radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a ceasefire," Trump stated via his social media platform Truth Social.
He further explained that Washington would only contemplate the proposal once the strait is "open, free, and clear," adding a warning that military operations against Iran would persist "into oblivion or, as they say, back to the stone ages" until then.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed Trump’s remarks, asserting that claims of Tehran seeking a ceasefire are inaccurate and do not correspond with reality.
A media outlet, referencing three US officials, reported that conversations are currently ongoing regarding a potential ceasefire arrangement tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
According to officials, Trump has been actively engaging with both internal and external figures about the feasibility of such an agreement. However, they cautioned that uncertainty remains over whether a resolution can be achieved. Sources did not clarify whether these talks were being conducted directly with Iran or via intermediaries such as Pakistan.
Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that interactions with the United States should not be interpreted as formal negotiations, but rather as limited exchanges of messages—either directly or through regional mediators.
"Iran's new regime president, much less radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a ceasefire," Trump stated via his social media platform Truth Social.
He further explained that Washington would only contemplate the proposal once the strait is "open, free, and clear," adding a warning that military operations against Iran would persist "into oblivion or, as they say, back to the stone ages" until then.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed Trump’s remarks, asserting that claims of Tehran seeking a ceasefire are inaccurate and do not correspond with reality.
A media outlet, referencing three US officials, reported that conversations are currently ongoing regarding a potential ceasefire arrangement tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
According to officials, Trump has been actively engaging with both internal and external figures about the feasibility of such an agreement. However, they cautioned that uncertainty remains over whether a resolution can be achieved. Sources did not clarify whether these talks were being conducted directly with Iran or via intermediaries such as Pakistan.
Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that interactions with the United States should not be interpreted as formal negotiations, but rather as limited exchanges of messages—either directly or through regional mediators.
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