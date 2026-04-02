K'taka Steps Up Fertiliser Management Amid Middle East Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Amid concerns arising from instability in the Middle East, the Karnataka Agriculture Department has initiated a series of measures to ensure adequate availability and effective management of fertilisers for the upcoming monsoon season.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy is overseeing the implementation of these steps.

The statement released in this regard from the office of Minister Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday said the geopolitical situation in the Middle East could disrupt the import of raw materials required for fertiliser production, raising apprehensions of supply constraints in the state.

In response, the department has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to safeguard fertiliser availability.

The Centre has allocated 30.05 lakh metric tonnes of various fertilisers to Karnataka, of which 11.42 lakh metric tonnes are currently in stock as of April 1.

To further strengthen preparedness, the state has reinforced its buffer stock mechanism through the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation (KSCMF) and the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation (KSSC).

At present, 28,224 metric tonnes of fertilisers are available under buffer stock, with a directive to maintain a mandatory 25 per cent stock of urea and DAP, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy stated.

Authorities have revised district-wise fertiliser allocation based on the average consumption over the past three years. Micro-level planning has also been undertaken at the taluk and hobli levels to ensure balanced distribution and prevent shortages, he said.

To regulate urea usage, the department has developed a Urea Distribution App based on the FRUITS (Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System) database. The system enables controlled sales of urea based on farmers' landholdings and cropping patterns.

The application is currently being implemented on a pilot basis in eight districts and is expected to be expanded across the state during the monsoon season, the Minister stated.

In a bid to curb misuse, special committees have been constituted at the state and district levels to monitor the diversion of subsidised urea for non-agricultural purposes. Violations will attract stringent action under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1985, he noted.

“The department has also intensified surveillance at interstate border check posts to prevent illegal transportation of urea. Weekly video conference meetings are being held to review fertiliser supply, sales, and stock positions across districts.

Alongside supply-side measures, the government is promoting balanced fertiliser use and encouraging farmers to adopt organic, bio-fertiliser, and natural farming practices. Under the 'Vasudhamruta' scheme, organic and bio-fertilisers are being provided to farmers at subsidised rates,” he stated.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said the department, under the Minister's leadership, has put in place strict precautionary and regulatory mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilisers during the 2026 monsoon season.