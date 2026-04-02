Four Children Stabbed To Death At Kindergarten In Uganda: Police
Kampala: Four children were stabbed to death on Thursday at a kindergarten in Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said, with local media reporting the victims were aged between two and three.
"We confirm a tragic incident at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program school in Makindye Division Kampala City where a male suspect brutally stabbed and killed four juveniles," said police spokeswoman Racheal Kawaala.
Kawaala said the suspect was arrested but the motive "behind the killings is still under investigation".
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