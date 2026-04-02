Amir Offers Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Her Highness Princess Al Jawhara bint Faisal bin Abdullah Al Abdulrahman Al Saud, mother of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

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