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PSD Foils Domestic Crystal Meth Manufacturing Plot
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- A special investigative team from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) spent three months tracking a criminal network preparing to manufacture crystal meth in Jordan, all reportedly within the capital, for sale and distribution.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the team's surveillance and data collection confirmed the suspects' criminal intent and attempts to produce the toxic substance, revealing that the network comprised three individuals with criminal records. Authorities also identified three sites used to store highly toxic chemicals intended for producing crystal meth.
The spokesperson added that a coordinated plan was executed to raid all three locations simultaneously. Police arrested the network members and seized quantities of toxic chemicals used in the drug's production. Investigations are ongoing ahead of transferring the suspects to the State Security Court.
Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- A special investigative team from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) spent three months tracking a criminal network preparing to manufacture crystal meth in Jordan, all reportedly within the capital, for sale and distribution.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the team's surveillance and data collection confirmed the suspects' criminal intent and attempts to produce the toxic substance, revealing that the network comprised three individuals with criminal records. Authorities also identified three sites used to store highly toxic chemicals intended for producing crystal meth.
The spokesperson added that a coordinated plan was executed to raid all three locations simultaneously. Police arrested the network members and seized quantities of toxic chemicals used in the drug's production. Investigations are ongoing ahead of transferring the suspects to the State Security Court.
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