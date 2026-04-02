Government Continues Strategic Projects, Maintains Economic, Social Stability, Says Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Thursday that the government continues to implement strategic projects, including the railway network and pipeline initiatives, emphasizing that current regional challenges will not impede progress but require intensified efforts and sustained momentum.In media statements, Momani stressed that the government is responding efficiently and responsibly to the complex regional environment. He noted that ministries and institutions are making decisions to ensure the continued effective operation of vital sectors while mitigating the repercussions of the regional crisis or war on Jordan, both economically and socially.Momani explained that, despite Jordan's location in a volatile region, the government's strategic vision focuses on sustaining life in the Kingdom and maintaining economic and social stability. He highlighted the availability of secure stocks of basic commodities and fuel, noting that supplies continue uninterrupted despite rising global costs, particularly oil prices.He outlined measures taken to regulate markets, including gradual adjustments of fuel prices, interventions to stabilize costs, and reductions in shipping, tax, and fee burdens, all aimed at curbing domestic price increases.Regarding market oversight, Momani said inspection teams, particularly from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, are conducting intensive monitoring, and no significant violations have been recorded. He stressed that the government's approach remains firm and transparent to prevent exploitation of the situation.Momani added that the government has contingency plans should the crisis persist, highlighting the proven efficiency of Jordanian institutions, including the armed forces and security services, in managing challenges professionally.He pointed to positive economic indicators, including foreign investment and growth rates, with further improvements expected. The minister also noted that government decisions have received praise from the tourism sector as part of efforts to mitigate the crisis's impact on this vital industry.Momani underscored the importance of professional media in accurately conveying information, avoiding rumors, and keeping the public informed. He highlighted that regular meetings with ministers and relevant authorities will continue to enhance communication and explain government measures.