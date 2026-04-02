Christine Keiner

Chair of the Department of Science, Technology, and Society, Rochester Institute of Technology

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I teach in the STS (Science, Technology, and Society) and History Departments at RIT, and my research focuses on the role of scientists in environmental politics. I have authored two books, *The Oyster Question: Scientists, Watermen, and the Maryland Chesapeake Bay since 1880* and *Deep Cut: Science, Power, and the Unbuilt Interoceanic Canal* (both published by the University of Georgia Press). My new project examines the history, science, and politics of marine and aquatic invasive species. I am also affiliated with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute as Research Associate.

–present Chair, Department of Science, Technology, and Society, Rochester Institute of Technology

ExperienceHonours

2010 Forum for the History of Science in America Book Prize; 2019 Everett Mendelsohn Prize