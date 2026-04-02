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Christine Keiner

Christine Keiner


2026-04-02 09:06:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chair of the Department of Science, Technology, and Society, Rochester Institute of Technology
Profile Articles Activity

I teach in the STS (Science, Technology, and Society) and History Departments at RIT, and my research focuses on the role of scientists in environmental politics. I have authored two books, *The Oyster Question: Scientists, Watermen, and the Maryland Chesapeake Bay since 1880* and *Deep Cut: Science, Power, and the Unbuilt Interoceanic Canal* (both published by the University of Georgia Press). My new project examines the history, science, and politics of marine and aquatic invasive species. I am also affiliated with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute as Research Associate.

Experience
  • –present Chair, Department of Science, Technology, and Society, Rochester Institute of Technology
Honours

2010 Forum for the History of Science in America Book Prize; 2019 Everett Mendelsohn Prize


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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