Laura E. Knouse

Professor of Psychology, University of Richmond

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Laura Knouse is a clinical psychologist whose research and clinical expertise focus on the nature, assessment, and treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults, specializing in cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) for adult ADHD. Her recent research aims to better understand the self-regulation and motivation difficulties of college students with ADHD in order to develop effective interventions. Recent collaborative work with faculty in other disciplines focuses on how leaders can most effectively cope with personal crisis and how growth mindsets are related to mental health and coping.

–present Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Richmond

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