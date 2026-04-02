Michael Delayo

Ph.D. Candidate in Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State

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Mike Delayo studies the rhetoric of sport and popular culture. He is currently writing his dissertation about the intersection of sport, data, and rhetoric. After graduating from Rowan University in 2018, he worked at a communications agency in New York City before joining the CAS team in 2019. In Spring 2024, he designed and taught AFAM/CAS 297: Communicating Race and Sport, which used interdisciplinary scholarship and public media to engage with presentations of and discourses about sport. He welcomes any and all conversations about baseball, video games, or the last great thing you watched.

–present Ph.D. Candidate in Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State

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