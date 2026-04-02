Assistant Professor of Global Security, American University

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William Akoto is an Assistant Professor of Global Security in the Department of Foreign Policy & Global Security at the School of International Service, American University. He also serves as the Director of Research at the Center for Security, Innovation and New Technology (CSINT). His research focuses on the dynamics of interstate cyber conflict, particularly how states leverage cyber capabilities and other emerging technologies to advance their national security objectives. This work addresses questions about the role of cyberspace in modern geopolitics and its implications for international stability and security. In addition to this central research theme, Professor Akoto also explores broader issues at the intersection of political economy and international security. His work includes studying the dynamics of international trade, the global economy's impact on domestic politics and the causes and consequences of military coups. His work has been published in leading academic journals and edited volumes, contributing to key debates in cyber conflict, political economy and global security studies. He previously taught at Fordham University, the University of South Carolina and the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa, where he mentored students on international relations, security studies and emerging global challenges. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of South Carolina.



2024–present Assistant Professor, American University 2020–2023 Assistant Professor, Fordham University

2019 University of South Carolina, Political Science

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