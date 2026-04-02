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Brad Badertscher

Brad Badertscher


2026-04-02 09:06:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Accountancy, University of Notre Dame
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Brad Badertscher is the Deloitte Professor of Accountancy and Chair of the Accountancy Department. His research focuses on financial accounting, with an emphasis on financial reporting quality. He teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses in financial accounting. Badertscher earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and his MBA and PhD in Accounting from the University of Iowa.

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  • –present Professor of Accountancy, University of Notre Dame

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The Conversation

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