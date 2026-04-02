Brad Badertscher
- Professor of Accountancy, University of Notre Dame
Brad Badertscher is the Deloitte Professor of Accountancy and Chair of the Accountancy Department. His research focuses on financial accounting, with an emphasis on financial reporting quality. He teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses in financial accounting. Badertscher earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and his MBA and PhD in Accounting from the University of Iowa.Experience
- –present Professor of Accountancy, University of Notre Dame
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