Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Robin Evans

Robin Evans


2026-04-02 09:06:12
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postgraduate Researcher, Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, University of Leeds
Profile Articles Activity

A postgraduate researcher at the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, with work bridging methods and policy affecting youth engagement with education. Current work applies sequence and cluster analysis to identify distinct post-16 pathways using administrative data in England, and multi-level modelling to reveal how school environments interact with student-level risks to shape post-16 outcomes.

Experience
  • –present Postgraduate researcher, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2025 University of Leeds, MSc Data Analytics and Society (Distinction)

The Conversation

MENAFN02042026000199003603ID1110935618



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search