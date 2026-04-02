Robin Evans
- Postgraduate Researcher, Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, University of Leeds
A postgraduate researcher at the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics, with work bridging methods and policy affecting youth engagement with education. Current work applies sequence and cluster analysis to identify distinct post-16 pathways using administrative data in England, and multi-level modelling to reveal how school environments interact with student-level risks to shape post-16 outcomes.Experience
- –present Postgraduate researcher, University of Leeds
- 2025 University of Leeds, MSc Data Analytics and Society (Distinction)
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