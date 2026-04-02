MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pineapple Financial Deepens Strategic Relationship with Canary Capital Appoints Digital Asset Treasury Advisor, Bringing Institutional Portfolio Construction and Capital Strategy Expertise

April 02, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced the appointment of Canary Capital as a strategic advisor to the Company's Digital Asset Treasury strategy ("DAT"). Canary Capital was a key participant in Pineapple's $100 million private placement completed in September 2025 and will provide advisory support on treasury strategy and capital deployment.

Canary Capital is a digital asset investment firm specializing in crypto and enterprise blockchain technology, with experience in digital asset portfolio construction, market positioning, and capital strategy. Through this expanded role, Canary will advise Pineapple on a treasury allocation framework, deployment pacing, and broader market dynamics as the Company advances its Digital Asset Treasury under a governance-led capital allocation model.

"Our Digital Asset Treasury strategy is designed to support the operating business through disciplined capital allocation and structured governance," said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. "Canary Capital's transition from investor to advisor reflects confidence in our strategy and strengthens the institutional oversight of our treasury operations. We remain focused on transparency, liquidity discipline, and long-term value creation."

Pineapple's Digital Asset Treasury operates under defined liquidity thresholds and board-level oversight, with capital sequencing designed to prioritize operating requirements before treasury deployment. The Company works with institutional infrastructure partners across custody, execution, and yield management within its broader treasury framework.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) is a publicly traded company with a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating INJ tokens through disciplined open-market purchases. The Company is committed to delivering shareholder value through strategic capital allocation in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

In addition to its digital asset treasury, Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and other digital assets, the timing and execution of Digital Asset Treasury capital deployment, the performance of advisory or institutional counterparties, liquidity constraints, capital allocation decisions, and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kristin Cwalinski

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Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins

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Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.