Web Agency Summit Announces 2026 Keynote Lineup Featuring Semrush, Wordpress, And Crowd Favorite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free four-day summit begins revealing speakers for its sixth year, April 27-30

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Agency Summit has announced its keynote speakers and partner lineup for the free, four-day online event running April 27-30. The summit brings together agency founders, operators, and web professionals from 120+ countries for 40+ sessions on winning better clients, protecting margins, and scaling without burning out.

Keynote Speakers

Eugene Levin, President of Semrush, will discuss how the agency landscape is shifting and what that means for independent operators. Mary Hubbard, Executive Director of WordPress, will discuss the future of the platform that powers a huge share of agency client work.

The Wider Lineup

The 2026 programme features 40+ speakers spanning agency leadership, product development, design operations, security, and ecommerce. Karim Marucchi, CEO of Crowd Favorite, the original enterprise WordPress agency whose clients include Fortune 100 brands, joins the lineup. Also taking the stage is Manish Dudharejia, who founded E2M Solutions in 2012 and scaled it into a multi-million-dollar business with a team of over 200. The remaining experts rounding out the speaker roster will be announced over the next two weeks.

Web Agency Summit 6 is proud to partner with UltaHost and Bluehost. Sponsors also include InMotion Hosting, HostArmada, Termageddon, Brizy, Melapress, CloudFest Americas, FocusWP, and WPStream.

Four Tracks Across the Agency Growth Journey

Sessions are organised across four tracks: Build (delivery and revenue opportunities), Expand (systems and positioning), Scale (client acquisition and pricing), and Thrive (long-term strategy and operations).

Scale and Format

Web Agency Summit attracts thousands of attendees from 120+ countries. Now in its sixth iteration, the 2026 event introduces keynote speakers and shorter, higher-impact sessions.

"Most agency owners didn't start their business because they were experts in pricing, hiring, or operations. They started because they were great at the work. Whether you're a solo freelancer or running a team of fifty, these sessions explore the ways to solve problems that are costing you money." - Vito Peleg, Founder and CEO of Atarim and Host of Web Agency Summit

Registration

Web Agency Summit 6 runs April 27-30, 2026. Attendance is free. Register at.

About Web Agency Summit

Web Agency Summit is the largest free virtual event for web agency owners and teams, attracting thousands of attendees from 120+ countries for sessions on client acquisition, delivery, pricing, and agency growth.



Media Contact

Web Agency Summit / Atarim...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at