Genetec Highlights Why Governance Defines Secure Cloud Adoption In Enterprise Physical Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On World Cloud Security Day, Genetec outlines how enterprises can strengthen resilience as they modernize physical security in the cloud

MONTRÉAL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Cloud Security Day on April 3, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, is highlighting a disconnect between cloud adoption models in physical security and the governance and operational demands of large enterprises.

Large organizations need to approach cloud adoption through the lens of governance, risk management, and operational requirements. Most enterprise environments span hundreds of sites, face strict regulatory and cybersecurity requirements, and rely on infrastructure that must remain operational for years. When cloud models promote adoption as a simple move to the cloud, they can overlook the operational realities of large enterprises, limiting flexibility and making long-term resilience harder to sustain.

“Enterprise physical security seldom operates within a single deployment model, and cloud strategies must reflect that reality,” said Francis Lachance, Senior Director, Product, Genetec Inc.“Organizations run cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments in parallel, and their systems must work seamlessly across all of them. That is how enterprises maintain governance, visibility, and control over environments that are built to operate for years.”

Enterprises choose hybrid-cloud for resilience, not simplicity

Findings from the recent Genetec 2026 State of Physical Security Survey, with input from over 7,300 respondents, show that hybrid-cloud adoption is a strategic design choice driven by long-term operational needs:



39% of enterprises cite scalability as a key reason for adopting hybrid-cloud environments 38% cite redundancy as a key reason for adopting hybrid-cloud environments, reinforcing a focus on long-term resilience and continuity



“For enterprises, cloud is an operating model that must withstand ongoing operational, regulatory, and threat pressures,” continued Lachance.“The goal is not to become cloud-only, but to adopt cloud in ways that preserve governance and continuity over time.”

To support secure and resilient cloud adoption, Genetec recommends four priorities:

Put governance at the center of cloud decisions

At enterprise scale, cloud adoption should be shaped by accountability rather than convenience. Cybersecurity, compliance, and oversight requirements need to be addressed from the start, not added later.

Design for hybrid environments

Enterprise cloud adoption rarely happens all at once. Most organizations operate cloud, on-premises, and edge systems in parallel, often for extended periods of time. Supporting hybrid environments allows enterprises to modernize at their own pace while maintaining control over critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

Treat cloud as an operating model, not a destination

Cloud deployments should strengthen visibility and control across physical security systems, not replace existing infrastructure outright. The focus should be on integrating cloud capabilities into broader environments rather than forcing uniform deployment models.

Build for long-term resilience

Physical security infrastructure is expected to remain operational for years, even during network disruptions, service outages, or changing economic conditions. Architectures that support autonomous operation and graceful degradation across cloud, on‐premises, and edge systems help organizations maintain continuity, meet regulatory requirements, and manage evolving risk without disruption.

For more information from Genetec about securing enterprise physical security systems in the cloud, visit: .

To explore the latest findings from the 2026 State of Physical Security Report, visit: .

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company's portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company's portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit:

© Genetec Inc., 2026. GenetecTM and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

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