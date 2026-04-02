America's Car-Mart, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.12, or 5.2%, to close at $57.26 on July 15, 2025, after the Company announced a delay in filing its annual report. Management explained that the postponement was necessary to“enhance disclosures related to loan modifications” specifically for borrowers facing financial hardship. This initial decline was compounded on July 30, 2025, when shares dropped another $3.70, or 7.5%, to finish at $45.57. This secondary loss followed a disclosure that previous financial statements“should no longer be relied upon” due to significant omissions regarding the nature and financial impact of these loan modifications, including a lack of data on receivable performance in the year following such adjustments.

Investors suffered a final blow on September 4, 2025, when Car-Mart's share price plummeted $8.14, or 18.2%, to close at $36.51. This sharp contraction followed the release of first quarter fiscal 2025 results, which revealed a 5.7% dip in sales volume to 13,568 units. The Company attributed the decline to a strategic shift toward“selling to a better credit quality customer” and prioritizing higher vehicle quality to manage downstream repair costs. This series of reporting errors and deteriorating sales metrics resulted in a significant cumulative loss of market value over the three-month period.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising