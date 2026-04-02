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AMPP Announces 2026 World Corrosion Awareness Day Theme
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), in collaboration with the World Corrosion Organization (WCO), the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC), and the International Corrosion Council (ICC) has announced the theme for World Corrosion Awareness Day (WCAD) 2026, to be observed worldwide on April 24, 2026.
The 2026 theme,“Did You Know? | The Corrosion Conversation,” will anchor the organization's most ambitious World Corrosion Awareness Day campaign to date, aimed at helping people understand why corrosion matters for safety, the environment, and our wallets while highlighting the professionals who work every day to protect the world's critical assets.
Turning Awareness Into Understanding
While corrosion affects nearly every aspect of modern life, it remains widely misunderstood outside technical circles.“Did You Know? | The Corrosion Conversation” is designed to close that gap by sparking curiosity, correcting misconceptions, and making corrosion prevention relevant and relatable to everyday audiences.
The campaign will feature short-form, social-first content that contrasts public perceptions of corrosion with its real-world consequences, including infrastructure failures and safety risks, environmental impacts, and long-term economic costs.
Corrosion affects nearly every sector from infrastructure and energy to water systems and manufacturing, and its impact extends far beyond surface damage. Without proactive prevention, it can lead to safety risks, environmental consequences, and significant economic loss.
“Corrosion is often invisible until something goes wrong, but its consequences are very real,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas.“This theme invites the world into a conversation about what's at risk, why prevention matters, and how global collaboration is essential to protecting the infrastructure and systems society depends on.”
A Global, Coordinated Initiative
WCAD 2026 will roll out through a coordinated global campaign spanning April 1–24, 2026, culminating in a synchronized global social media activation across five continents on April 24. The initiative will engage professionals, students, partner organizations, and the public across more than 25 countries, with localized content in 10 languages and participation from industry, academia, and workforce development communities worldwide.
Key objectives of the 2026 campaign include:
.Raising large-scale global awareness through highly shareable content
.Educating the public on corrosion's impact on safety, sustainability, and infrastructure
.Showcasing the diversity and expertise of the corrosion and coatings workforce
.Expanding student and university participation
.Reinforcing AMPP's fifth anniversary milestone through global collaboration
“World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026 moves beyond technical awareness to engage society at large,” said Willi Meier, Director General of the World Corrosion Organization.“These conversations show how committed we all are to teaching people about this field and building the next generation of corrosion experts and helping people see the real connection between preventing corrosion and keeping everyone safe.”
World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026
World Corrosion Awareness Day is observed annually on April 24. It raises global awareness of corrosion and its impact on public safety, infrastructure resilience, sustainability, and economic performance. WCAD 2026 will leverage coordinated storytelling, digital engagement, and partner collaboration to reach more than one million people worldwide.
To learn more or participate, visit .
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
ABOUT WORLD CORROSION ORGANIZATION
The World Corrosion Organization (WCO) is a non-profit organization committed to increasing global awareness of corrosion and promoting sustainable corrosion management strategies. WCO works with industry leaders, research institutions, and policymakers to drive change in corrosion prevention.
ABOUT EUROPEAN FEDERATION OF CORROSION
The European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) represents over 30 European corrosion societies and thousands of corrosion specialists worldwide. EFC focuses on advancing knowledge, research, and best practices in corrosion science and prevention.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CORROSION COUNCIL
The International Corrosion Council (ICC), founded in 1961, promotes global advancement in corrosion science and engineering. It comprises representatives from 66 countries. Members are appointed by national corrosion societies or relevant organizations. The ICC fosters international collaboration and knowledge sharing.
The 2026 theme,“Did You Know? | The Corrosion Conversation,” will anchor the organization's most ambitious World Corrosion Awareness Day campaign to date, aimed at helping people understand why corrosion matters for safety, the environment, and our wallets while highlighting the professionals who work every day to protect the world's critical assets.
Turning Awareness Into Understanding
While corrosion affects nearly every aspect of modern life, it remains widely misunderstood outside technical circles.“Did You Know? | The Corrosion Conversation” is designed to close that gap by sparking curiosity, correcting misconceptions, and making corrosion prevention relevant and relatable to everyday audiences.
The campaign will feature short-form, social-first content that contrasts public perceptions of corrosion with its real-world consequences, including infrastructure failures and safety risks, environmental impacts, and long-term economic costs.
Corrosion affects nearly every sector from infrastructure and energy to water systems and manufacturing, and its impact extends far beyond surface damage. Without proactive prevention, it can lead to safety risks, environmental consequences, and significant economic loss.
“Corrosion is often invisible until something goes wrong, but its consequences are very real,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas.“This theme invites the world into a conversation about what's at risk, why prevention matters, and how global collaboration is essential to protecting the infrastructure and systems society depends on.”
A Global, Coordinated Initiative
WCAD 2026 will roll out through a coordinated global campaign spanning April 1–24, 2026, culminating in a synchronized global social media activation across five continents on April 24. The initiative will engage professionals, students, partner organizations, and the public across more than 25 countries, with localized content in 10 languages and participation from industry, academia, and workforce development communities worldwide.
Key objectives of the 2026 campaign include:
.Raising large-scale global awareness through highly shareable content
.Educating the public on corrosion's impact on safety, sustainability, and infrastructure
.Showcasing the diversity and expertise of the corrosion and coatings workforce
.Expanding student and university participation
.Reinforcing AMPP's fifth anniversary milestone through global collaboration
“World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026 moves beyond technical awareness to engage society at large,” said Willi Meier, Director General of the World Corrosion Organization.“These conversations show how committed we all are to teaching people about this field and building the next generation of corrosion experts and helping people see the real connection between preventing corrosion and keeping everyone safe.”
World Corrosion Awareness Day 2026
World Corrosion Awareness Day is observed annually on April 24. It raises global awareness of corrosion and its impact on public safety, infrastructure resilience, sustainability, and economic performance. WCAD 2026 will leverage coordinated storytelling, digital engagement, and partner collaboration to reach more than one million people worldwide.
To learn more or participate, visit .
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
ABOUT WORLD CORROSION ORGANIZATION
The World Corrosion Organization (WCO) is a non-profit organization committed to increasing global awareness of corrosion and promoting sustainable corrosion management strategies. WCO works with industry leaders, research institutions, and policymakers to drive change in corrosion prevention.
ABOUT EUROPEAN FEDERATION OF CORROSION
The European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) represents over 30 European corrosion societies and thousands of corrosion specialists worldwide. EFC focuses on advancing knowledge, research, and best practices in corrosion science and prevention.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CORROSION COUNCIL
The International Corrosion Council (ICC), founded in 1961, promotes global advancement in corrosion science and engineering. It comprises representatives from 66 countries. Members are appointed by national corrosion societies or relevant organizations. The ICC fosters international collaboration and knowledge sharing.
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