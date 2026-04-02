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Jolt Capital Appoints Dr. Tara Akhavan As Value Creation Partner
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Jolt Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in growth capital for European technology companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tara Akhavan as Value Creation Partner, based in Montreal, and effective May 1st, 2026.
In her new role, Tara Akhavan will join Jolt Capital's newly established value creation team, to play a key role in enhancing portfolio performance. She will work closely with current portfolio company executives to define and execute growth strategies, accelerate go-to-market initiatives, and support international expansion. Leveraging her deep operational and technological expertise, she will contribute to strengthening Jolt Capital's hands-on approach to value creation.
Tara Akhavan is a globally recognized entrepreneur and executive with a proven track record across startups, scale-ups, and large corporations. Over the course of her career, she has led the introduction and commercialization of more than 30 innovative products across consumer electronics, automotive, and health technology sectors. She brings extensive expertise in scaling B2B SaaS, SaaP, and SaMD businesses across Asia, Europe, and North America.
Tara holds a PhD in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and is the inventor of more than 50 patents. She has received multiple prestigious distinctions, including CES Innovation Awards and Automotive PACE Awards, and has been recognized among Canada's Top 100 in Business and Top 40 Under 40.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tara to Jolt Capital” said Jean Schmitt, President and Managing Partner.“Her exceptional combination of technical depth, entrepreneurial mindset, and global operating experience will be instrumental in supporting our current portfolio companies through their next phase of growth. Her proven expertise in deeptech and medtech perfectly fits with our strategy, and will prove very complementary to the rest of our Canadian team”.
“I'm excited to join Jolt and support the growth of its portfolio and global presence. With my experience across deeptech operations and M&A, this is a natural next step. I'm inspired by the team's passion and look forward to building great companies together.” said Tara Akhavan.
Tara Akhavan is an award-winning technology entrepreneur and innovation leader with over 15 years of experience. She founded IRYStec in 2015, a software company focused on perceptual display technology, which was later acquired by Faurecia, now FORVIA. Before that, she developed and scaled telecom operations software used in a network serving 20 million subscribers. She has since held senior leadership roles at FORVIA and is currently CEO of AI4Eyes, a health-tech startup using AI to improve eye care.
In her new role, Tara Akhavan will join Jolt Capital's newly established value creation team, to play a key role in enhancing portfolio performance. She will work closely with current portfolio company executives to define and execute growth strategies, accelerate go-to-market initiatives, and support international expansion. Leveraging her deep operational and technological expertise, she will contribute to strengthening Jolt Capital's hands-on approach to value creation.
Tara Akhavan is a globally recognized entrepreneur and executive with a proven track record across startups, scale-ups, and large corporations. Over the course of her career, she has led the introduction and commercialization of more than 30 innovative products across consumer electronics, automotive, and health technology sectors. She brings extensive expertise in scaling B2B SaaS, SaaP, and SaMD businesses across Asia, Europe, and North America.
Tara holds a PhD in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and is the inventor of more than 50 patents. She has received multiple prestigious distinctions, including CES Innovation Awards and Automotive PACE Awards, and has been recognized among Canada's Top 100 in Business and Top 40 Under 40.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tara to Jolt Capital” said Jean Schmitt, President and Managing Partner.“Her exceptional combination of technical depth, entrepreneurial mindset, and global operating experience will be instrumental in supporting our current portfolio companies through their next phase of growth. Her proven expertise in deeptech and medtech perfectly fits with our strategy, and will prove very complementary to the rest of our Canadian team”.
“I'm excited to join Jolt and support the growth of its portfolio and global presence. With my experience across deeptech operations and M&A, this is a natural next step. I'm inspired by the team's passion and look forward to building great companies together.” said Tara Akhavan.
Tara Akhavan is an award-winning technology entrepreneur and innovation leader with over 15 years of experience. She founded IRYStec in 2015, a software company focused on perceptual display technology, which was later acquired by Faurecia, now FORVIA. Before that, she developed and scaled telecom operations software used in a network serving 20 million subscribers. She has since held senior leadership roles at FORVIA and is currently CEO of AI4Eyes, a health-tech startup using AI to improve eye care.
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