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FLOW SAFE, INC. EXPANDS OXYGEN CLEANING CAPABILITIES WITH A NEWLY COMMISSIONED CLEAN ROOM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Flow Safe, Inc., part of the Dresser Utility Solutions Overpressure Protection product line, and a leader in pressure relief solutions, has announced the expansion of its oxygen cleaning capabilities with a newly enhanced, purpose-built clean room at its Orchard Park, New York, facility.
The new clean room enables Flow Safe to perform oxygen cleaning entirely in-house, ensuring greater consistency and adherence to strict contamination control requirements. The process follows recognized industry standards, including CGA G-4.1, ASTM G93 and ASTM A967, and is conducted in a controlled environment aligned with ISO 14644-1 cleanliness classifications.
Specially trained technicians carry out cleaning and inspection procedures using ultrasonic heated systems, controlled rinsing, oil-free compressed air drying and white light and ultraviolet inspection methods to identify and remove microscopic contaminants. Following cleaning, valves are packaged to preserve cleanliness during storage and transport. Components are sealed, double-bagged and labeled, and each valve is shipped with an O2 Clean certification tag confirming its suitability for oxygen service.
Mohammed Khan, Flow Safe Global Product Line Director, said,“Expanding our oxygen cleaning capabilities allows us to maintain tighter control over quality while improving responsiveness for our customers. As demand grows for high-performance systems in oxygen and hydrogen applications, this investment ensures we can deliver the level of cleanliness, safety and reliability these environments require.”
Flow Safe remains focused on advancing its capabilities to support the evolving needs of oxygen and high-purity applications. Through continued investment in technology, facilities and expertise, the company is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and performance, delivering reliable solutions that support operations across global industries.
For more information please visit .
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About Dresser Utility Solutions
Dresser Utility Solutions is a trusted leader in mission-critical infrastructure technology supporting utilities worldwide. The company continues to strengthen and modernize utility infrastructure, ensuring customers receive high-performing technologies that operate safely, reduce emissions and product loss, and minimize operational costs. The Dresser portfolio includes highly engineered commercial and industrial meters, digital instrumentation and software for gas utilities, pressure control solutions used by gas utilities, aerospace, hydrogen, and other industrial markets, and equipment for gas and water utility infrastructure repair. Dresser's synergistic portfolio of mission-critical products serves the complete utility infrastructure lifecycle, from measurement and control to repair and maintenance. Visit for more information.
About Flow Safe, Inc.
Flow Safe, a Dresser Utility Solutions brand, manufactures spring-operated and pilot-operated high-performance pressure relief valves focused on applications in Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial Gases and other liquid and gas process applications.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Leigh Ramirez
Sr. Marketing Manager
...
The new clean room enables Flow Safe to perform oxygen cleaning entirely in-house, ensuring greater consistency and adherence to strict contamination control requirements. The process follows recognized industry standards, including CGA G-4.1, ASTM G93 and ASTM A967, and is conducted in a controlled environment aligned with ISO 14644-1 cleanliness classifications.
Specially trained technicians carry out cleaning and inspection procedures using ultrasonic heated systems, controlled rinsing, oil-free compressed air drying and white light and ultraviolet inspection methods to identify and remove microscopic contaminants. Following cleaning, valves are packaged to preserve cleanliness during storage and transport. Components are sealed, double-bagged and labeled, and each valve is shipped with an O2 Clean certification tag confirming its suitability for oxygen service.
Mohammed Khan, Flow Safe Global Product Line Director, said,“Expanding our oxygen cleaning capabilities allows us to maintain tighter control over quality while improving responsiveness for our customers. As demand grows for high-performance systems in oxygen and hydrogen applications, this investment ensures we can deliver the level of cleanliness, safety and reliability these environments require.”
Flow Safe remains focused on advancing its capabilities to support the evolving needs of oxygen and high-purity applications. Through continued investment in technology, facilities and expertise, the company is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and performance, delivering reliable solutions that support operations across global industries.
For more information please visit .
###
About Dresser Utility Solutions
Dresser Utility Solutions is a trusted leader in mission-critical infrastructure technology supporting utilities worldwide. The company continues to strengthen and modernize utility infrastructure, ensuring customers receive high-performing technologies that operate safely, reduce emissions and product loss, and minimize operational costs. The Dresser portfolio includes highly engineered commercial and industrial meters, digital instrumentation and software for gas utilities, pressure control solutions used by gas utilities, aerospace, hydrogen, and other industrial markets, and equipment for gas and water utility infrastructure repair. Dresser's synergistic portfolio of mission-critical products serves the complete utility infrastructure lifecycle, from measurement and control to repair and maintenance. Visit for more information.
About Flow Safe, Inc.
Flow Safe, a Dresser Utility Solutions brand, manufactures spring-operated and pilot-operated high-performance pressure relief valves focused on applications in Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial Gases and other liquid and gas process applications.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Leigh Ramirez
Sr. Marketing Manager
...
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