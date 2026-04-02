403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Singular ROI Index 2026, A Global Mobile Ad Benchmark, Adds Multi-Touch Attribution Leaderboards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singular, the mobile attribution and analytics marketing platform, today released the Singular ROI Index 2026, its annual performance benchmark built on trillions of impressions, billions of clicks, and billions of installs across thousands of ad networks and millions of campaigns worldwide.
For the first time in the index's history, the 2026 edition introduces dedicated multi-touch attribution (MTA ) leaderboards alongside traditional last-touch rankings.
The addition reflects a structural shift in how marketers evaluate channel performance. Last-touch attribution remains the operational standard for campaign reporting and optimization. But Singular's large scale MTA analysis shows it systematically undervalues channels that drive discovery and influence earlier in the user journey and the gaps are not marginal.
In a large-scale analysis of Meta campaigns, Singular found up to 50% higher ROAS under multi-touch attribution compared to last-touch reporting. The pattern holds across other platforms in the index.
The 2026 MTA leaderboards measure three metrics across all OS splits: Exclusive Reach (channels delivering unique audiences with no other advertising touchpoints in the path), Assist Power (channels influencing the journey without receiving last-touch credit), and MTA Uplift (the increase in measured contribution under MTA versus last-touch). Platforms including Liftoff, Meta, Mintegral, Moloco, Reddit, Snapchat, and TikTok appear across all three metrics on both iOS and Android.
Beyond MTA, the 2026 index finds AI has moved from competitive edge to baseline requirement. Every platform appearing consistently across leaderboards has invested heavily in automated bidding, predictive modeling under signal loss, and creative-level optimization. iOS performance has stabilized post-ATT, with sophistication now determining outcomes rather than signal availability. Emerging markets across APAC, EMEA, and South America show more consistent ROI patterns than in prior cycles.
Platform density leaderboard appearances across all OS splits, verticals, and attribution models reveals the most durable performers: Google Ads, Meta, Mintegral, and TikTok each appear 31 times. Moloco (29), X (28), Liftoff and Unity (27 each), and Snapchat (25).
Read the full Singular ROI Index 2026
About Singular
Singular is the #1-rated MMP on G2 and the only platform that unifies your spend, attribution, ROI, and performance into one clear view, and deep link your users wherever you want them to go. With AI-powered tools like Creative IQ and MCP integrations, marketers go from insight to impact in minutes, no engineering required. Trusted by top brands like Nike, Airbnb, Rovio and LinkedIn, Singular helps you move fast, eliminate waste, and grow smarter.
For the first time in the index's history, the 2026 edition introduces dedicated multi-touch attribution (MTA ) leaderboards alongside traditional last-touch rankings.
The addition reflects a structural shift in how marketers evaluate channel performance. Last-touch attribution remains the operational standard for campaign reporting and optimization. But Singular's large scale MTA analysis shows it systematically undervalues channels that drive discovery and influence earlier in the user journey and the gaps are not marginal.
In a large-scale analysis of Meta campaigns, Singular found up to 50% higher ROAS under multi-touch attribution compared to last-touch reporting. The pattern holds across other platforms in the index.
The 2026 MTA leaderboards measure three metrics across all OS splits: Exclusive Reach (channels delivering unique audiences with no other advertising touchpoints in the path), Assist Power (channels influencing the journey without receiving last-touch credit), and MTA Uplift (the increase in measured contribution under MTA versus last-touch). Platforms including Liftoff, Meta, Mintegral, Moloco, Reddit, Snapchat, and TikTok appear across all three metrics on both iOS and Android.
Beyond MTA, the 2026 index finds AI has moved from competitive edge to baseline requirement. Every platform appearing consistently across leaderboards has invested heavily in automated bidding, predictive modeling under signal loss, and creative-level optimization. iOS performance has stabilized post-ATT, with sophistication now determining outcomes rather than signal availability. Emerging markets across APAC, EMEA, and South America show more consistent ROI patterns than in prior cycles.
Platform density leaderboard appearances across all OS splits, verticals, and attribution models reveals the most durable performers: Google Ads, Meta, Mintegral, and TikTok each appear 31 times. Moloco (29), X (28), Liftoff and Unity (27 each), and Snapchat (25).
Read the full Singular ROI Index 2026
About Singular
Singular is the #1-rated MMP on G2 and the only platform that unifies your spend, attribution, ROI, and performance into one clear view, and deep link your users wherever you want them to go. With AI-powered tools like Creative IQ and MCP integrations, marketers go from insight to impact in minutes, no engineering required. Trusted by top brands like Nike, Airbnb, Rovio and LinkedIn, Singular helps you move fast, eliminate waste, and grow smarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment