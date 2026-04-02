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Timelive By Livetecs Introduces Smarter Project Management And Scheduling To Help Teams Work More Efficiently
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Livetecs has announced a new update to its TimeLive platform, adding advanced project management and scheduling features designed to make it easier for teams to stay organized, manage workloads, and get more done.
With teams often juggling multiple tools and complex workflows, many organizations struggle to keep everything aligned. TimeLive aims to solve this by bringing time tracking, project management, and scheduling together into one simple, connected platform.
The latest update introduces several new features, including:
- Kanban Boards - Giving teams a clear, real-time view of their work so they can easily track progress and spot delays
- Smart Scheduling - Helping managers assign work more efficiently by automatically balancing workloads
- Project Forecasting - Providing useful insights so teams can plan ahead and avoid last-minute pressure
TimeLive also now includes an improved calendar with both Basic and Advanced views, making it easier to see time entries, events, and schedules all in one place.
One of the most useful additions is the two-way integration with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. This ensures that schedules stay updated across platforms without the need for manual changes.
By combining time tracking, expense tracking, project management, and scheduling into one software along with their approvals, TimeLive enables teams to stay on track, strengthen accountability, and make more informed decisions based on real-time data.
High-performing teams require more than standalone software they need integrated systems that work seamlessly together,” said the Livetecs Media Team.“These advanced features, TimeLive empowers global organizations to manage and track time, projects, and resources more efficiently while minimizing operational complexity.”
TimeLive is trusted by global brands and continues to evolve to meet the demands of today's dynamic teams seeking more efficient and connected ways to operate.
To learn more about the new features, visit:
timelive/features/advanced-project-management/
timelive/features/calendar/
About Livetecs
Founded in 2007, Livetecs provides solutions for time tracking, project management, and workforce planning. Its platform, TimeLive, is designed to help businesses improve productivity, streamline operations, and gain better visibility into their day-to-day work.
With teams often juggling multiple tools and complex workflows, many organizations struggle to keep everything aligned. TimeLive aims to solve this by bringing time tracking, project management, and scheduling together into one simple, connected platform.
The latest update introduces several new features, including:
- Kanban Boards - Giving teams a clear, real-time view of their work so they can easily track progress and spot delays
- Smart Scheduling - Helping managers assign work more efficiently by automatically balancing workloads
- Project Forecasting - Providing useful insights so teams can plan ahead and avoid last-minute pressure
TimeLive also now includes an improved calendar with both Basic and Advanced views, making it easier to see time entries, events, and schedules all in one place.
One of the most useful additions is the two-way integration with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. This ensures that schedules stay updated across platforms without the need for manual changes.
By combining time tracking, expense tracking, project management, and scheduling into one software along with their approvals, TimeLive enables teams to stay on track, strengthen accountability, and make more informed decisions based on real-time data.
High-performing teams require more than standalone software they need integrated systems that work seamlessly together,” said the Livetecs Media Team.“These advanced features, TimeLive empowers global organizations to manage and track time, projects, and resources more efficiently while minimizing operational complexity.”
TimeLive is trusted by global brands and continues to evolve to meet the demands of today's dynamic teams seeking more efficient and connected ways to operate.
To learn more about the new features, visit:
timelive/features/advanced-project-management/
timelive/features/calendar/
About Livetecs
Founded in 2007, Livetecs provides solutions for time tracking, project management, and workforce planning. Its platform, TimeLive, is designed to help businesses improve productivity, streamline operations, and gain better visibility into their day-to-day work.
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