IPL: Pujara Praises DC's 'Impact Player' Sameer Rizvi's Match-Winning 70

Pujara Praises DC's 'Masterstroke' with Rizvi

Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a six-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thanks to an unbeaten 70-run knock by the uncapped youngster batter Sameer Rizvi, and the former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara praised DC's move to bring in Sameer Rizvi as the impact player. Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara said, "Bringing Sameer Rizvi as the impact substitute ahead of Ashutosh Sharma was a good move given the demands of the situation. DC had lost four wickets in the first five overs and needed someone to anchor the innings. The team management backed Rizvi, and it paid off."

Rizvi's Heroics Seal Comfortable Chase

Asked to bat first, LSG were bowled out for 141 thanks to the seamers Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan's three wickets apiece. DC chased down the target comfortably and started their campaign with an easy two points. Rizvi played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off just 47 balls, which helped his side chase down a challenging target of 142 runs with six wickets and 17 balls to spare. DC were reeling at 26/4 inside the powerplay, and from there, Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs added 119 runs not out for the fifth wicket to take their team past the winning line.

'Stubbs-Rizvi Pair Took the Game Away'

Speaking about the partnership between Stubbs and Rizvi, Pujara said, "He (Rizvi) held one end while Stubbs secured the other, and their partnership was crucial. Batting wasn't easy as LSG bowlers got plenty of help under the lights, which is why they picked four early wickets. They bowled well under pressure, but the Stubbs-Rizvi pair took the game away."

Pujara Backs Rizvi for Future Games

DC started the 2026 IPL season with a thumping win over LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and now DC have secured five consecutive wins against LSG in the IPL, making them the third team against whom DC has achieved such a streak. Praising the DC management's decision on Rizvi's usage as an Impact Substitute, Pujara said, "Rizvi's knock of 70 runs helped him prove his worth to the DC team management, and I want Delhi to back him in upcoming games. He deserves to play in more games after this clutch knock. Whether he starts in the Playing XI or comes in as an impact player remains to be seen, but I'd pick him over Ashutosh Sharma and Karun Nair." (ANI)

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