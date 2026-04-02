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Woman Smokes At Delhi's Connaught Place, Argues With Police Viral #Shorts


2026-04-02 09:02:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

confrontation broke out in Connaught Place, Delhi when a woman refused to stop smoking despite a police officer's warning. The situation escalated as she demanded proof of a 'No Smoking' sign, highlighting ongoing disregard for public smoking laws under COTPA 2003.

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AsiaNet News

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