Woman Smokes At Delhi's Connaught Place, Argues With Police Viral #Shorts

confrontation broke out in Connaught Place, Delhi when a woman refused to stop smoking despite a police officer's warning. The situation escalated as she demanded proof of a 'No Smoking' sign, highlighting ongoing disregard for public smoking laws under COTPA 2003.

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