Raghav Chadha Questions Mobile Data Expiry System In Parliament India Politics

Raghav Chadha raised a strong issue over mobile data expiry, calling it unfair for users who lose unused data daily. The AAP MP demanded rollover and sharing options, saying telecom companies deny consumers full value despite payments, sparking a debate on user rights in India's telecom sector. 0:00 - Raghav Chadha Questions Mobile Data Expiry System 0:24 - Calls it Unfair for Users 0:49 - AAP MP Demanded Rollover & Sharing Options

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