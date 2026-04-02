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Petrol Prices Likely To Rise Amid Growing Pressure From Global Markets

Petrol Prices Likely To Rise Amid Growing Pressure From Global Markets


2026-04-02 08:53:32
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Reports suggest that petrol prices in Pakistan may increase by up to Rs100 per litre.

According to reports, the federal government has decided to pass on the burden of rising global oil prices to the public.

Also Read: KP CM Increases Minority Endowment Fund, Boosts Aid for Attack Victims

Sources say that there is currently a difference of around Rs100 per litre in petrol prices compared to import costs, while the gap for diesel exceeds Rs200 per litre.

It has further been stated that new prices are expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

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Tribal News Network

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