Petrol Prices Likely To Rise Amid Growing Pressure From Global Markets
According to reports, the federal government has decided to pass on the burden of rising global oil prices to the public.
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Sources say that there is currently a difference of around Rs100 per litre in petrol prices compared to import costs, while the gap for diesel exceeds Rs200 per litre.
It has further been stated that new prices are expected to be officially announced in the coming days.
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