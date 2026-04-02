DIVEVOLK Partners With 2026 Russia's Underwater Photo Awards As Founding Sponsor And Exclusive Mobile Photography Category Backer

The competition's debut season attracted over 1,000 photographs from more than 100 photographers representing 11 countries, competing across 8 categories that span professional camera and mobile photography, scuba diving and freediving.

Chinese photographer Jack Ho (何凯东, also known as Kaidong He) won the UWPA Mobile Photography gold with his macro work “Glimpse” (深邃之眼), captured using a Vivo X100 smartphone with SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 underwater housing. This victory makes Jack Ho the first photographer in history to win the mobile/smartphone underwater photography category at two major international competitions in the same season - having already won the inaugural UPY (Underwater Photographer of the Year) 2026 Smartphone gold in London, also exclusively sponsored by DIVEVOLK.









The UWPA 2026 awards ceremony took place at Moscow Dive Show, one of Russia's largest diving exhibitions.

Jury Reaction:“Is This Really Shot on a Phone?”

Jack Ho submitted seven works to the UWPA competition, and all seven advanced to the finals - an extraordinary achievement that underscores the consistency and quality of his smartphone-based underwater photography.

The UWPA jury panel, composed of leading Russian underwater photography masters, were initially skeptical that the images were captured on a smartphone. Only after reviewing the original phone files did they confirm the authenticity of the work - and expressed genuine astonishment at the results.

Jack Ho, who was on vacation in the United Kingdom during the awards ceremony, commented:

“I believe mobile underwater photography will only get stronger. As the price barrier continues to drop, more newcomers will be able to create outstanding underwater images.”





The Art category prize: DIVEVOLK SL20 Dive Light (2,000 lumens).

DIVEVOLK's Deep Integration with UWPA



Founding Partner - Brand logo on the official partner wall alongside Dive Photo Team, OpenDive, Aquatics, and other industry names

Trophy Co-Producer - The glass competition trophy was manufactured in China with DIVEVOLK's participation

Exhibition Contributor - The curated 20-work exhibition included mobile photographs shot with DIVEVOLK housings Booth Presence - DIVEVOLK exhibited at Moscow Dive Show, showcasing SeaTouch 4 Max Plus Close Shot Kit





UWPA 2026 winners at the awards ceremony during Moscow Dive Show.

About DIVEVOLK

Founded in Zhuhai, China, DIVEVOLK is a global technology company specializing in smartphone underwater housings and accessories for diving, snorkeling, and marine photography. The company's flagship SeaTouch 4 Max product line delivers professional-grade underwater smartphone photography capability at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional camera systems.

The revolutionary SeaLink UW Smartphone Dada Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the Dive Award of Innovation in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater photography accessible to every diver and to advancing the technology that enables it.

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