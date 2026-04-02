Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|Stella Panu
|11,312
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
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