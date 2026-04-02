Local Entrepreneurial Couple Opens Atwork In Forest Park, Connecting Talent With Job Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Staffing Services Now Available for Local Job Seekers and Businesses Through New Location Serving Southern Metro Atlanta

FOREST PARK, Ga., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork®, the nation's leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Forest Park at 530 Forest Parkway, marking the franchise's fourth location in Georgia.

AtWork Forest Park is locally owned and operated by Bernard Solomon and his wife, Pamela. Bernard is a Georgia native who began his career in the private sector, spending more than a decade in sales, marketing and customer service before transitioning into public education, where he served as a teacher, principal and later human resources director.

Now, as an AtWork owner, Bernard sees staffing as the ideal intersection of his business experience and his passion for helping others.“I chose staffing because it allows me to support a broader range of people,” Solomon said.“As a former public school educator, my work was always rooted in helping others. I am excited to step into the staffing industry because so many people need guidance and employment opportunities.” As Co-Owner and Vice President of Operations, Bernard will use his experience and expertise to engage with office staff, clients and talent on a daily basis.

Pamela brings more than 30 years of administrative and leadership experience in the healthcare industry, with expertise in medical billing and coding, contract management, payroll oversight and service on hiring and position review panels. An Army veteran with experience across federal, private practice and corporate healthcare settings, she brings a strong operational and administrative lens to the business.

“Throughout my career, I have always been driven by a desire to serve others,” Pamela said.“With AtWork, Bernard and I have the opportunity to support both job seekers and businesses in our own community. We are excited to build relationships, open doors for people and make a positive impact here in Forest Park.”

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in manufacturing, light-industrial, office and clerical, management-level, hospitality and other direct-hire roles at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

“We are excited to open our doors in Forest Park and create a trusted resource where job seekers and growing businesses can find the staffing solutions they need,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork.“AtWork Forest Park will play an important role in helping employees succeed, businesses prosper and the community thrive. We are confident the Solomons are the ideal partner to carry out this mission and lead with service in their community.”

AtWork Forest Park is located at: 530 Forest Parkway, Suite D, Forest Park, GA 30297 (678) 870-5101

For more information, visit AtWork/forestpark-ga.

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ABOUT ATWORK: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with over 100 locations nationwide. With the ability to staff an entire production facility or simply provide temporary help around the office, AtWork has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms; Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise; Entrepreneur® as a Top 500 and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Franchise Times Top 400 Franchise; Staffing Industry Analyst as the Best Staffing Firms to Work for; a Fran-Serve Frantastic Brand; and as Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. AtWork has all of your staffing needs covered. To learn more about our services, visit

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